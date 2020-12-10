St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter on Thursday announced the 48 members of a new city commission that will study alternatives to a traditional law enforcement response to some low-level calls for service.

The Community-First Public Safety Commission includes local politicians, nonprofit leaders, educators, community and neighborhood organizers, law enforcement representatives and residents, according to a city news release. Prominent members include Ramsey County Board Chair Toni Carter, Macalester College President Suzanne Rivera, Ramsey County Judge Nicole Starr and St. Paul City Council Member Mitra Jalali.

The project budget is $61,650, paid for through the city's Innovation Fund.

John Marshall, Xcel Energy director of community relations, and Acooa Ellis, Greater Twin Cities United Way senior vice president of community impact, are co-chairing the commission. St. Paul and Ramsey County staff will participate and provide support.

"The broad spectrum of voices on this commission will be invaluable in transforming our emergency response systems for the future," Melvin Carter said in a statement.

The nonpartisan, nonprofit Citizens League will lead the commission starting this month. The group will focus on alternative first-response options for the lowest-priority 911 calls, which include complaints about barking dogs, parking, loud parties, intoxicated individuals and disorderly people not threatening physical harm.

The commission will make recommendations to the Mayor and City Council in May.

