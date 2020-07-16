3M has investigated 4,000 reports globally of fraud, counterfeiting and price gouging in connection with its N95 respirators, filing 18 lawsuits in North America, including one in Minnesota.

The Maplewood-based company Thursday issued an update of its battle against scams as COVID-19 has greatly increased demand for N95 masks, the gold standard in protection against pathogens and other particulate matter.

3M is the leading U.S. manufacturer of N95 respirators, and one of the largest globally, too.

3M said that so far, courts have issued six temporary restraining orders and four preliminary injunctions to stop unlawful N95 sales operations. The company said it has provided referrals to law enforcement agencies that have led to civil charges in some cases.

“The schemes we shut down were not only unlawful, they also endangered lives and wasted precious time and resources by diverting buyers from legitimate sources much-needed respirators. said Denise Rutherford, 3M senior vice president of corporate affairs.

In Minnesota, 3M last month sued Legacy Medical Supplies and four people connected with the company, alleging they falsely claimed a direct relationship with 3M.

Two defendants have settled claims against them, while a U.S. District Court judge in St. Paul this week issued a temporary restraining order against the remaining defendants.

Legacy Medical Supplies was trying to sell 3M-brand N95 respirators at a 75% to 267% markup over 3M’s list price for its respirators, 3M said in a court filing.

“That represents price gouging and unconscionable profiteering during a global pandemic,” the filing said.

3M said in a press statement that “it has not, and will not, increase the prices of its respirators as a result of the pandemic.”

In the wake of COVID-19, the company said that it has removed over 7,000 websites with fraudulent or counterfeit product offerings and more than 10,000 false or deceptive social media posts.

3M said that any damages it recovers in lawsuits are being donated to COVID-19 relief efforts at nonprofit organizations.