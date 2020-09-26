Three people died Friday in crashes on Minnesota roads, the State Patrol reported.

A 55-year-old Edina man died when four southbound vehicles — a Mini Cooper, two SUVs and a pickup truck — collided at the intersection of Interstate 35 and Hwy. 19 in Rice County about 5:30 p.m.

The driver of the Mini Cooper, Michael Rae Bendel-Stenzel, died at the scene. Passengers Ellen Bendel-Stenzel, 53, and Linus Bendel-Stenzel, 20, both of Edina, suffered noncritical injuries and were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, the State Patrol report said.

Two women in an SUV, Kaytlen Greenlee, 22, of Adams, Minn., and Megan R. Koch, 25, of Austin, Minn., also suffered noncritical injuries and were taken to Faribault Hospital. A woman in a compact SUV and two men in the pickup truck were not injured.

Michelle Louise Shea, 57, of Onamia, Minn., died when she was struck by a pickup truck traveling north on Hwy. 47 in Isanti County about 9:30 p.m. Shea had been standing in the northbound lane, the State Patrol said. The driver of the truck was not injured.

An 84-year-old Bloomington man died in a collision about 2:50 p.m. Friday between an SUV and a semitrailer truck traveling in opposite directions on Hwy. 55 in Wright County. George E. Kline, driver of the SUV, was killed. A passenger, Signe L. Kline, also of Bloomington, suffered noncritical injuries and was taken to HCMC. The driver of the semi, Bobby E. Gasser, 63, of Hermitage, Mo., also suffered noncritical injuries and was taken to Allina Hospital, the State Patrol said.