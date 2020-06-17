COVID-19 has claimed 12 more lives and has been discovered in another 419 Minnesotans, the Minnesota Department of Health said Wednesday.

Although both numbers are an uptick from Tuesday’s daily update, Minnesota continues to see fewer new cases and deaths this month compared with May.

The pandemic has lead to 1,325 fatalities and 31,296 confirmed cases in the state.

Of those who died, 1,051 have been residents of long-term care facilities such as nursing homes or assisted-living facilities. Ten of the deaths announced Wednesday were in that population.

A total of 19,573 COVID-19 tests were processed, a change of 13,363 from Tuesday’s report.

Most people who contract COVID-19 have mild symptoms and recover without needing any medical care. In Minnesota, 27,404 of those known to have the disease no longer need to isolate themselves because they have recovered.

People who had some type of medical condition are most likely to be hospitalized or succumb to COVID-19 complications.

The most common underlying health conditions are cardiovascular disease, diabetes and chronic lung disease, according to an analysis released this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

The health agency said underlying health conditions lead to a sixfold increase in hospitalizations compared with those who had no chronic illnesses before infection. Deaths were 12 times more common among those with pre-existing health conditions.

In Minnesota, 351 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, a decrease of six from Tuesday. Of those, 181 were in intensive care units, a decrease of four.