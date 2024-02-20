Introduction: On a jam-packed episode of the podcast, host Michael Rand starts out with the Wild's 10-goal outburst against Vancouver -- the best team in the NHL -- on Monday, which included six goals over a six-minute span from late in the second period to the early part of the third. Minnesota set all sorts of records in the victory, which helped the Wild creep closer to a playoff spot.

6:00: Mike Conley Jr. and the Wolves agreed on a two-year extension, which will solidify the team's future at point guard while muddying the offseason salary picture.

10:00: Star Tribune Twins beat writer Bobby Nightengale joins Rand from Florida to break down the big early spring training stories. The biggest so far seems to be Byron Buxton's health and optimism, both of which are welcome signs for the Twins.

31:00: Minnesota United is closing in on its next head coach, and he's seven years younger than any other head coach in Major League Soccer.

