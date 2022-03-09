From Wednesday's first Class 1A face-off until after the Class 2A title is decided Saturday night, Star Tribune high school hockey writer David La Vaque, Heather Rule and others will provide bonus coverage of the state boys' hockey tournament.

Come back throughout the day for updates.

Thursday 8 a.m. — Listen to Louie

Lou Nanne has transitioned from NHL player and executive to an influential voice in Minnesota hockey, which he lends to the Ch. 45 broadcast of the Class 2A tournament.

Wednesday 9:49 p.m. — Postgame, third Class 1A quarterfinal

Hermantown players and coach Patrick Andrews had the class of 2021 on their minds after their 5-1 quarterfinal victory over New Prague. A COVID-19 exposure kept seven seniors out of the state quarterfinal in 2021. Junior Zam Plante, who played in last year's state tournament as a sophomore, said he thinks about those seniors from last year "because they never got the chance." Many of them texted Plante saying, "'Go get it done for us, guys,'" Plante said.

Andrews said he received many texts from those players, too.

"It is what it is, what happened last year," Andrews said. "There were a lot of things that didn't happen in life that were probably more important than a hockey game. Those guys sacrificed a lot last year to come back and try and win a championship. And we were really good. It was heartbreaking for those guys.

"A little bit of hunger there because of what happened last year. These guys are definitely on a mission."

Wednesday 7:45 p.m. — Third period, third Class 1A quarterfinal

The history of the Minnesota boys' hockey state tournament is rich with enduring moments. In honor of this 2022 event, let's go back one decade at time and relive some great memories. In fact, we'll go back to before the beginning …

2012

Who could forget the Jack Jablonski story? The Benilde-St. Margaret's sophomore took an illegal check from behind into the boards on Dec. 30 and suffered a spinal cord injury. As the hockey world and beyond adopted the "Bel13ve" mantra, the Red Knights made sure to honor their teammate through their play. A state tournament championship run culminated with Grant Besse's equally unforgettable five-goal performance in a 5-1 title game victory.

2002

The Academy of Holy Angels in Richfield became the first private school not named Hill-Murray to win a Class 2A state championship. The Stars beat Hill-Murray in the final game. Reviews were mixed. Holy Angels was not the people's champion. "I guarantee you only our small student-body section and our parents were rooting for us," defenseman Jack Hillen told Loren Nelson in the "Tourney Time" book.

1992

Bloomington Jefferson had already established itself as a top program with state titles in 1981 and 1989. But in 1992, the Jaguars started their run as a dynasty. They won the first of three consecutive state championships. The 1992 version was unique. The tournament format moved from one class of eight teams to the Tier I and II model. Mercifully, the tier model ended after two seasons. Jefferson's place among the greatest programs endures.

1982

Edina, which had split into East and West, became one again for the 1981-82 school year. As a result, two strong hockey programs merged into an absolute power — provided players could get along. It wasn't easy. Lingering resentments threatened to capsize an otherwise seemingly unsinkable superteam. The Hornets figured it out and became champions. This imperfect blend of talent and egos produced a 6-0 victory to capture the trophy — a performance coach Willard Ikola considered perfect.

1972

This tournament marked the last of six championships won by International Falls coach Larry Ross. Known as "Pops," though not to his face, Ross arrived in International Falls in 1954. Three years later, the Broncos were state champions. They rose into the state's prominent program with five consecutive title game appearances from 1962-66 and four state championships during the run.

1962

International Falls hitched its wagon to Keith "Huffer" Christiansen, all 5-5 and 145 pounds of him, and went on a memorable ride. Christiansen could stickhandle around defensemen in a phone booth. He led the Broncos to the state title as a junior and then he was gone. Christiansen repeated the ninth grade while attending school in Fort Frances, Ontario, and his junior season was the last of his eligibility.

1952

Who could stop Eveleth, a team that won four consecutive state titles from 1948-51? Hibbing answered the call. First, the Bluejackets ended Eveleth's 79-game winning streak. A week later, Hibbing headed to Eveleth for the Region 7 final. The Bluejackets won again. Eveleth also qualified for the state tournament because the region runner-up was granted that privilege back then. The teams' final meeting came in the state title game. Hibbing won again, sweeping three games against Eveleth on three consecutive Saturday nights.

1942

Roseau High School was given Minnesota State High School League sanctioning to host a state tournament. Which means, technically, Thief River Falls, sponsored by the local 40&8 Voiture Club and playing as the Hornets, was Minnesota's first state champion. Roseau never held another tournament. No one did, until 1945. That event is the one that endured and celebrated 75 years in 2019.

Wednesday 4:55 p.m. — Pregame, third Class 1A quarterfinal

Top-seed Hermantown dedicated its Class 1A quarterfinal game against New Prague at 6 p.m. Wednesday to the class of 2021 seniors. The seven seniors from last year's section championship team weren't able to play in the 2021 state quarterfinal against Dodge County because of a COVID-19 exposure during the team's section semifinal game.

The 2021 Hermantown seniors: Cameron Pietrusa, Aydyn Dowd, Mikey Graves, Aaron Pionk, Cole Antcliff, Ethan Lund and Joey Pierce.

Wednesday 4 p.m. — Flashback to earlier this week

When Warroad leaves for state, this is how the Warriors roll out of town.

State Bound!! Warroad's traditional send off!! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/DJE1mEOvhu — Warroad Boys Hockey (@WarroadHShockey) March 8, 2022

Wednesday 2:25 p.m. — postgame, Class 1A, first quarterfinal

Warroad boys' hockey coach Jay Hardwick said pondering the numerous family ties within the Warriors program gives him goosebumps.

Two of the most prominent families from "Hockeytown USA." are the Bouchas and Marvins. Several players on the current roster boast connections.

Gaabi Boucha is the grandson of legendary player Henry Boucha. And Griffin Marvin, Murray Marvin-Cordes and Hampton Slukynsky are cousins of Gigi Marvin, an all-time great for the girls' program and the Gophers.

Cal Marvin, the Godfather of Warroad hockey, is looking down on grandson Murray and great-grandson Hampton this week.

And that's not all. Longtime assistant coach Darrell "Son" Shaugabay works behind the bench with son Dan. His other son, Jayson Shaugabay, scored a goal and added two assists in Wednesday's 7-1 victory against Monticello. Darrell's grandson, Carson Pilgrim, scored twice.

"All the connections we have — there's a ton of them," Hardwick said. "It goes on and on. We understand that we're playing for each other and the team, but it's not just us. It's the entire community, the culture we've built and the tradition we have. Warroad hockey is something very special and we want to continue to make it special and continue the legacy."