A woman was found dead inside a recreational vehicle that caught fire behind a restaurant in north Minneapolis, authorities said.

Fire crews arrived about 6 a.m. and found the RV fully engulfed in flames behind Hook Fish & Chicken in the 1100 block of West Broadway, said Fire Chief Bryan Tyner.

Once the fire was doused, firefighters located the woman inside. Her identity has yet to be disclosed.

The Fire Department has yet to address the circumstances surrounding the fire, but Tyner said there is "nothing initially" that he's heard to suggest that the blaze is suspicious in nature.

