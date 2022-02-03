CHICAGO — The Wild isn't the best team in the NHL, but it goes into the All-Star break as the league's best team of late.

After blanking the Blackhawks 5-0 on Wednesday at United Center, the Wild owns the longest active win streak in the NHL at six.

Overall, the Wild (28-10-3) sits third in the Central Division with multiple games at-hand on the teams it's chasing, and it closes the first half on a season-long 10-game point streak.

Goalie Cam Talbot made 30 saves for his first shutout of the season, and Kevin Fiala had a goal and assist while pushing his career-best point streak to 12 games to tie the Wild record previously set by Mikael Granlund in 2017. Mats Zuccarello and Frederick Gaudreau also picked up two points apiece.

The rout started in the second period, with Gaudreau kickstarting the offense on the power play at 4 minutes, 53 seconds. The team finished 1-for-1, and Chicago went 0-for-1.

By 6:56, the Wild was ahead by 2 after Zuccarello capitalized on a rising shot set up by Jordan Greenway, his fifth assist over his last five games. Then Zuccarello became the playmaker, passing off to Kirill Kaprizov for a one-timer at 14:08 that sealed his team-leading 19th goal on the brink of his first All-Star Game appearance.

The goal also extended Kaprizov's point streak to a career-high eight games. He has 13 points in that span, and only six NHLers have more points than his 53.

He'll be joined at the All-Star Game by Talbot, who was making just his third start since missing most of January with a lower-body injury.

This was his 25th career shutout. At the other end, Marc-Andre Fleury blocked 25 shots for the Blackhawks and was pulled in the third period after giving up goals to Fiala (10:38) and Nico Sturm (12:02).

Fiala's point streak is the longest active in the NHL and with an assist on his goal, Matt Boldy has six points during his career-long four-game point streak.

Collin Delia, who replaced Fleury, stopped five shots in relief.