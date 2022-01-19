The seven Wild games postponed over the past two months because of COVID-19 have been rescheduled during what was to have been the NHL's Olympic break.

The rescheduled games:

Feb. 8: Wild at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Feb. 12: Carolina at Wild, 7 p.m.

Feb. 14: Detroit at Wild, 7 p.m.

Feb. 16: Wild at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Feb. 18: Florida at Wild, 7 p.m.

Feb. 20: Wild at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Feb. 22: Wild at Ottawa, 6 p.m.