The seven Wild games postponed over the past two months because of COVID-19 have been rescheduled during what was to have been the NHL's Olympic break.
The rescheduled games:
Feb. 8: Wild at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Feb. 12: Carolina at Wild, 7 p.m.
Feb. 14: Detroit at Wild, 7 p.m.
Feb. 16: Wild at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Feb. 18: Florida at Wild, 7 p.m.
Feb. 20: Wild at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Feb. 22: Wild at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
