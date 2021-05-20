The Wild has struggled to score so far in its first-round matchup against the Golden Knights, managing just two goals while earning a split in Vegas.

But Wild coach Dean Evason is sticking with the same lineup when the best-of-seven series continues Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center with Game 3.

"Hopefully by this time of year you know what works," Evason said. "We look at the numbers and we communicate what the eye test tells us, and we like where our group is. We like how our team sets up. It does fit for depth, and hopefully that'll give us a chance to have success going forward."

The minimal offense hasn't been for a lack of try, with the Wild hurling 35 shots at Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury during a 3-1 loss in Game 2. So, the message the coaching staff is sending to the players is keep that push up.

"We had plenty of good opportunities with traffic in front of the net," Evason said. "The bounces just didn't translate. Those are some of the things that we'll reinforce with some video that we are in the right place and we gotta continue to go to the right place.

"You can't play on the perimeter this time of the year. Those goals aren't going to be there. People are committed to blocking out and committed to blocking shots and boxing out. It's so difficult to get to that core area. When you do get there with the commitment level, the puck's gotta arrive there shortly after or at the same time. We'll look to get as many pucks as we possibly can to the net here tonight."

Now that the series has shifted to Minnesota, the Wild will get last change – a chance to have more sway in the in-game matchups.

The team will also have the opportunity to build upon its regular-season success at home, where the Wild went 21-5-2.

"We love playing here," Evason said. "We love playing in front of our fans. We know our fans are going to be as vocal as theirs. So, they'll give us a great energy boost for sure."

Projected lineup:

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Marcus Foligno

Kirill Kaprizov- Ryan Hartman-Mats Zuccarello

Kevin Fiala-Victor Rask-Marcus Johansson

Nick Bonino-Nico Sturm-Nick Bjugstad

Ryan Suter-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Carson Soucy-Ian Cole

Cam Talbot

Key numbers:

24.5: Blocked shots per game by the Wild so far in the playoffs.

8: Blocked shots by defenseman Matt Dumba in Game 2.

21: Wins in 28 home games for the Wild during the regular season.

7-7: All-time record for the Wild in Game 3.

12-2-2: Record for goaltender Cam Talbot at Xcel Energy Center this season.

About the Golden Knights:

Forwards Max Pacioretty (upper-body injury) and Tomas Nosek (undisclosed) didn't skate Thursday morning ahead of Game 3. Vegas coach Pete DeBoer said both players are game-time decisions. Nosek didn't finish Game 2, taking just three shifts. Marc-Andre Fleury was the first goaltender off the ice Thursday morning, indicating he'll start once again. Fleury has stopped 63 of 65 shots so far in the series.