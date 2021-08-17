The Wild made another signing Tuesday, bringing back forward Mason Shaw on a two-year, two way contract.

This deal is worth $750,000 in the NHL each season and $100,000 in the American Hockey League in 2021-22 and $125,000 in 2022-23.

Shaw, who was the team's last restricted free agent to sign, tallied eight goals and 14 assists in 30 games with Iowa last season. The 22-year-old has 61 points in 124 games over four seasons with Iowa.

A native of Lloydminster, Alberta, the 5-foot-9, 182-pound Shaw was drafted by the Wild in the fourth round (97th overall) in 2017.

On Monday, the Wild agreed to a one-year, $5.1 million contract with Kevin Fiala.

Kirill Kaprizov is the only roster regular who remains unsigned.