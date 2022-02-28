The Wild is scoring less, giving up more goals and its knack for rallying has gone dormant.

What these issues have in common is the most eye-catching problem of all: since the team's three-game slump started, the Wild hasn't been tough to play against.

"It's not an X's and O's thing," center Ryan Hartman said. "It's not a lack of being able to score. I've talked to friends around the league and other guys around the league and sometimes after a game where we have a good game, they'll be like, 'That was exhausting.'

"When we play the way we play, we're suffocating and we're taking away their time. They leave the rink with their tail between their legs, and that's how we want to play. That's our identity."

This disconnect was most apparent last game when the Wild was overwhelmed by the Flames on Saturday, getting creamed 7-3 at the conclusion of a feeble Canadian road trip that also included losses to the Senators and Maple Leafs.

Not only did Calgary finish more checks and set an aggressive tone that the Wild didn't match, but the Flames had the speed and playmaking to back up that bite to their game. Basically, they executed the Wild's blueprint and being on the other side of that effort was a jarring look for the Wild.

"They play simple, and they hit and they just play straight lines," winger Marcus Foligno said. "It's something that we've done all year but haven't been doing a good enough job lately. So, we need to understand that that team right there is the same style as us, and that's how we've won a lot of games this year."

Even though that result is in the past, the fallout from it followed the team home where the Wild gets a rematch with Calgary on Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center.

After a day off on Sunday, the Wild reconvened Monday at Tria Rink in St. Paul and an intense session ensued.

"We shouldn't be a very happy hockey club, and we weren't in practice," coach Dean Evason said.

Defenseman Matt Dumba (lower-body injury) and winger Jordan Greenway (upper-body injury) didn't participate, and neither is on the brink of returning although Dumba has begun skating.

Cam Talbot is scheduled to start in net, and Hartman was reunited with wingers Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello after the Wild's No.1 line was broken up on Saturday.

"Our line hasn't had many 5-on-5 goals in the last 15 games," Hartman said. "It's been frustrating, not necessarily because of production just because we're trying to help the team win and I don't feel like our line has been doing that. Hopefully we can get back in the swing of things. But it's not going to be trying to make it pretty. We have to get back to who we are."

That's become the mantra for the entire team and if the Wild rediscovers that persona, perhaps the technical and tactical breakdowns get fixed.

Earlier in the season, when the Wild was playing up to its reputation, those weren't obstacles.

"We know that's who we are," Evason said. "We've seen it. It's not like we're asking them to do something out of character. That's who the Minnesota Wild are."