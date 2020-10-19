Reactions far and wide immediately began pouring in as news of Sid Hartman's death spread around the sports world Sunday. Here is a sampling of the tributes and memorials.

“His entire life he worked. And you talk about someone who enjoyed their job, and never looked at it as a job or work. Like, those words never came out of his mouth to me. It was a passion, it was purpose. It wasn’t work, and it wasn’t a job. And that’s why you can do it for so long — because it truly is your mission. And he lived his mission ... for a whole century. I’m just glad we have all the moments and memories to hold on to, that’s for sure.” — Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck to the Star Tribune’s Megan Ryan on Sunday.

“Sid Hartman took me to breakfast at the Decathlon Club in 1990, at the start of my career, and sent a Murray’s gift card in 2019, near the end of my career. His career was eternal. When I told my dad Sid died, he said, as if to refute it: “His column’s in the paper this morning.” — Steve Rushin, author and sportswriter from Bloomington.

“Sid Hartman was a singular figure of the Minnesota sports scene throughout the entire history of the Twins franchise, and a friend to so many throughout our National Pastime. Appropriately, he was member No. 1 for the Baseball Writers’ Association of America at the time of his passing, as well as the organization’s longest-tenured member. We appreciate Sid’s lifetime of goodwill and for always reminding us why we love baseball and all sports." — MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred

"He was a newspaperman through and through and will be remembered as a giant throughout his profession. He was certainly a legendary figure in Minn-eapolis and the Midwest. I will always appreciate with great fondness the warm relationship I had with Sid." — MLB Commissioner Emeritus Bud Selig

“I’ll always remember my two years with Sid. … For quite a while he wouldn’t let me write and stuck me on the desk, as you may recall, but one day some sportswriter on the staff died or something and he had me do a prep story. The next day he gave me my one and only compliment from him, with a slap on the back as I sat at the desk editing copy, ‘Good story, keep ’em short.’ ” — Pulitzer Prize winner Ira Berkow, a former Tribune reporter, to Patrick Reusse

"Obviously, a Minnesota icon. I just did a story for him the other day. He was obviously a big part of this organization." — Vikings receiver Adam Thielen, the subject of Sid's final column.

Team statements (excerpts)

“Our hearts are broken with the news of Sid Hartman’s passing. It is nearly impossible to put into words what Sid meant to the sports world and to Minnesota. He was an iconic sports figure, a tenacious reporter and a tireless advocate for his beloved state. His doggedness and work ethic were unmatched, but it was Sid’s ability to nurture relationships that truly set him apart. He was a confidant and a loyal friend to countless athletes and coaches across the country. ... His presence and his personality were constants during the Vikings first 60 seasons. Sid welcomed our family to town in 2005, and we will always appreciate his support for us as owners and for the Vikings franchise. Our prayers are with the entire Hartman family.” — Mark and Zygi Wilf and the Minnesota Vikings

"The #mnwild joins the Minnesota sports community in mourning the loss of the great Sid Hartman. No one worked harder and loved his job the way Sid did. He was a legend that will be greatly missed.” — Minnesota Wild

“We are heartbroken to learn the passing of Sid Hartman. Sid began covering the Gophers in 1944 and continued to do so parts of nine decades. His first article for the Minneapolis Tribune in 1948 covered the Gophers’ Hall of Fame coach Bernie Bierman and the upcoming spring game. He interviewed 15 Gopher head coaches during his career, including P.J. fleck last Thursday. Gopher Football has had no greater friend than Sid, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and loved ones.” — Minnesota Gophers football

“The Minnesota Twins today mourn the passing of Sid Hartman, while also celebrating his extraordinary life, his immeasurable contributions to our state’s sports scene, and his enduring impact on generations of Minnesotans. Sid was truly a one-of-a-kind personality, and his constant presence at the ballpark — which spanned the press boxes and clubhouses of Metropolitan Stadium, the Metrodome and Target Field — will be missed by so many. ... Sid’s commitment to, and passion for, covering Minnesota sports was a true privilege to fans across our state. Sid will be missed, but he will certainly never be forgotten. Sid Hartman was, is, and always will be Minnesota sports.” — Minnesota Twins

“I am truly saddened by the news of the passing of one of the Twin Cities great personalities in Sid Hartman. With over 21,000 bylines in the Star Tribune, Sid will be considered one of the premier journalists of our time. Sid will always be a staple amongst Minnesota sports and even more so in the basketball community, helping shape what many consider the NBA’s first dynasty with the Minneapolis Lakers. I will always remember Sid for his will, determination, and the upbeat spirit with which he lived his life. Above all, I am thankful for his friendship over all these years. On behalf of the Timberwolves and Lynx, we want to extend our deepest condolences to the entire Hartman family.” — Glen Taylor, owner of the Timberwolves and Lynx

“We are sad to hear of the passing of a true Minnesota icon, the great Sid Hartman. We send our deepest condolences to Chad and the Hartman family. So many great memories of Sid. He will be missed.” — St. Paul Saints