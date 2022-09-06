Staff writer Jim Paulsen, with 25 years of experience to call on, touched up his Metro Top 10 after the Week 1 games. His rankings and analysis:
1. Lakeville South (1-0): Def. Park of Cottage Grove 69-14. Last week: 1.
Looks like the Cougars are ahead of where they left off last year, posting the highest point total in team history.
2. Eden Prairie (1-0): Def. East Ridge 34-7. Last week: 2.
Quarterback Nick Fazi, now in his second year as a starter, looked every bit the poised veteran in the opener, producing superb passing numbers: 12-for-15 for 183 yards and two touchdowns.
3. Prior Lake (1-0): Def. Hopkins 43-0. Last week: 3.
That's called domination. The Lakers did it on offense and defense.
4. Maple Grove (1-0): Def. Osseo 45-7. Last week: 4.
A 29-point third-quarter burst, with thanks to some Osseo miscues, covered for sputtering second-quarter play.
5. Minnetonka (1-0): Def. Edina 34-21. Last week: 5.
Trailing by two touchdowns early in the third quarter, the Skippers scored 27 points in a 12-minute span across the third and fourth quarters to right the ship.
6. Shakopee (1-0): Def. Anoka 49-20. Last week: 6.
The running game was humming, accounting for 487 of the Sabers' 553 total yards.
7. Stillwater (1-0): Def Centennial 29-28. Last week: 8.
QB Max Shikenjanski threw for four TDs — two in a fourth-quarter comeback — and scored the game-winning two-point conversion. He may have driven the bus, too.
8. Woodbury (1-0): Def. Champlin Park 21-7. Last week: 9.
Woodbury overcame a scoreless first quarter on the strength of a pair of George Bjellos touchdown passes and iced the victory with a fourth-quarter pick-six.
9. Hutchinson (4A, 2-0): Def. Alexandria 46-12. Last week: no ranking.
The Tigers have put up 46 points in back-to-back weeks. They travel to Willmar on Friday, then get 14 days to rest up for games against Becker and Rocori.
10. Elk River (5A, 1-0): Def. Cambridge-Isanti 52-7. Last week: 10.
Putting up 52 is no real surprise for this group. The surprise is 101 yards and three TDs passing. That's normally a season's worth for the Elks.
Dropped out: St. Michael-Albertville.
On the cusp: St. Thomas Academy (1-0); Wayzata (1-0).