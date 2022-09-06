Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Staff writer Jim Paulsen, with 25 years of experience to call on, touched up his Metro Top 10 after the Week 1 games. His rankings and analysis:

1. Lakeville South (1-0): Def. Park of Cottage Grove 69-14. Last week: 1.

Looks like the Cougars are ahead of where they left off last year, posting the highest point total in team history.

2. Eden Prairie (1-0): Def. East Ridge 34-7. Last week: 2.

Quarterback Nick Fazi, now in his second year as a starter, looked every bit the poised veteran in the opener, producing superb passing numbers: 12-for-15 for 183 yards and two touchdowns.

3. Prior Lake (1-0): Def. Hopkins 43-0. Last week: 3.

That's called domination. The Lakers did it on offense and defense.

4. Maple Grove (1-0): Def. Osseo 45-7. Last week: 4.

A 29-point third-quarter burst, with thanks to some Osseo miscues, covered for sputtering second-quarter play.

5. Minnetonka (1-0): Def. Edina 34-21. Last week: 5.

Trailing by two touchdowns early in the third quarter, the Skippers scored 27 points in a 12-minute span across the third and fourth quarters to right the ship.

6. Shakopee (1-0): Def. Anoka 49-20. Last week: 6.

The running game was humming, accounting for 487 of the Sabers' 553 total yards.

7. Stillwater (1-0): Def Centennial 29-28. Last week: 8.

QB Max Shikenjanski threw for four TDs — two in a fourth-quarter comeback — and scored the game-winning two-point conversion. He may have driven the bus, too.

8. Woodbury (1-0): Def. Champlin Park 21-7. Last week: 9.

Woodbury overcame a scoreless first quarter on the strength of a pair of George Bjellos touchdown passes and iced the victory with a fourth-quarter pick-six.

9. Hutchinson (4A, 2-0): Def. Alexandria 46-12. Last week: no ranking.

The Tigers have put up 46 points in back-to-back weeks. They travel to Willmar on Friday, then get 14 days to rest up for games against Becker and Rocori.

10. Elk River (5A, 1-0): Def. Cambridge-Isanti 52-7. Last week: 10.

Putting up 52 is no real surprise for this group. The surprise is 101 yards and three TDs passing. That's normally a season's worth for the Elks.

Dropped out: St. Michael-Albertville.

On the cusp: St. Thomas Academy (1-0); Wayzata (1-0).