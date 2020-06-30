DULUTH — After a muted kickoff to the region’s tourism season over Memorial Day, the Fourth of July weekend will likely see the strongest surge of summer visitors yet.

Northern Minnesota is one of the top trending Airbnb destinations nationwide going into the holiday weekend, with searches up nearly 25% over last year and available bookings quickly approaching zero.

“As Minnesota begins to reopen, many individuals and families are looking to stay safe this holiday weekend while getting outside and responsibly discovering new destinations right in their own backyard,” the vacation rental company said on Monday.

Cabins and rural areas are top picks. Those booking weekend getaways are likely relying on an outbreak map more than a typical atlas.

COVID-19 cases are not only fewer but far less prevalent among northern counties — some of the lowest per capita rates of infection are in the northern third of the state.

Lake of the Woods County had yet to record a single confirmed case as of Monday, while Cook County, home to Grand Marais and Lutsen, had just one case confirmed more than two weeks ago.

Fears that travelers would bring the disease to the northeast corner of the state prompted someone to cut down a tree to block Hwy. 61 near the Cook County line, the sheriff said in June.

But any further delay in getting tourism back on track would be devastating, the Cook County of Chamber wrote.

“If we continue to be closed in July and August, the losses would be over $1 million per day. These figures represent only the new money coming into Cook County; the amounts that visitors spend when they travel here and open their wallets.”

Already the county has missed out on millions while travel was restricted and businesses were shut.