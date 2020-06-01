Even as curfews continue some Minnesota National Guard soldiers could begin returning home on Monday, Gov. Tim Walz said after a tense but largely peaceful night in the aftermath of George Floyd’s deadly encounter with police.

A reduced curfew will be in place Monday and Tuesday from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., the governor said. Plans to continue nightly road closures were under review.

But the plan for some National Guard units to return home as soon as Monday afternoon could change if the security situation worsens, National Guard Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen said. He emphasized that the Guard’s presence in the Twin Cities on Monday will look the same as it has the last two nights. But other units, which have been waiting at armories to step in if needed, could return home.

More than 7,000 members of the Guard were called up for duty — some preparing food or handling logistics — in recent days, Jensen said. But now the state is in “a much more stable position,” he said.

“We saw large peaceful protests focusing on the systemic changes,” Walz said, calling this a moment of “real change.”

The continued curfew Monday coincides with the reopening of more businesses in the state. Walz had previously issued an executive order forcing bars and restaurants to close to stop the spread of COVID-19. But starting Monday the dining establishments were allowed to offer outdoor dining, and salons and barbershops can open with limited capacity.

George Floyd

“This is a time for community to gather outside,” he said, and he wants to get some of those outside gatherings going again in the early evenings.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey asked people to keep the peace, but push for change. “Let’s keep that sense of urgency and lack of patience going forward,” Frey said.

More events are being planned this week to protest Floyd’s death and commemorate his life. Hennepin County prosecutor Mike Freeman has brought criminal charges against former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was captured on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes before he died. Chauvin is white and Floyd was black.

Chauvin faces counts of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The case was turned over Sunday to state Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Many residents in the Twin Cities were still on edge Sunday night as rumors circulated of extremists coming into the metro from elsewhere and possible flammable items being stashed in neighborhoods.

Walz said he got “out over my skis” when he said over the weekend that most of the destructive rioters were people coming from outside area. He said they are still trying to get a better understanding of this.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said police only documented two vehicles without license plates in the metro — though community members and reporters have seen more. Harrington said they did have evidence of some propane tanks, like those used for a grilling, being stashed around Minneapolis.

Amid criticism from President Donald Trump about the police response to widespread arson and looting in the cities on Thursday and Friday nights, Walz said focus of law enforcement has been to protect nonviolent protests and other peaceful gatherings.

Walz confirmed that Trump called the nation’s governors “weak” in a conference call Monday for failing to quell the violence in the nation’s cities. “It was a hard conversation,” Walz said as he defended the performance of state and city law enforcement agencies in keeping the unrest under control.

Walz noted that Floyd’s funeral is planned for Thursday, and that it will be “an important event.”

Attorneys representing Floyd’s family planned to release the findings Monday of their own independent autopsy that could challenge preliminary results from the earlier examination by the Hennepin County Examiner’s Office that George Floyd was not strangled.

Family attorney Benjamin Crump said last week that relatives sought their own autopsy because the first examination’s findings “do not address in detail the effect of the purposeful use of force on Mr. Floyd’s neck and the extent of Mr. Floyd’s suffering at the hands of the police.”

Floyd’s brother also is scheduled to speak at noon at E. 38th Street and S. Chicago Avenue, the place where Floyd was arrested by police and pinned under the knee of now-fired officer Derek Chauvin.

Walz’s remarks Monday came after a week of protests, some violent, across the Twin Cities. About 150 protesters were arrested near I-35W and Washington Avenue in downtown Minneapolis Sunday night after they failed to heed the 8 p.m. curfew.

That came after a tanker truck barreled in the direction of thousands of protesters gathered on the Interstate 35W bridge in Minneapolis, scattering the crowd and narrowly missing what could have been a mass casualty tragedy. Bogdan Vechirko, 35, of Otsego, was taken into custody.

Harrington said that though that there is evidence that Vechirko was speeding, it did not appear to be an intentional act.

Walz praised the actions of the protesters, who he said protected the driver after his truck was surrounded by the shocked crowd. Officials expressed amazement that nobody was hurt in the incident.

“We got lucky,” said State Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington. “Or there was something miraculous there.”