Here's everything you need to get ready for and follow Sunday's game between the Vikings and Indianapolis Colts.
Kickoff: Noon. TV: Ch. 5, NFL Network. Radio: 100.3 FM.
Out of town?: Vikings Radio Network | Sirius/XM Ch. 225, 226
Depth charts, rosters and injured reserve lists for Vikings and other teams
Play-by-play and scoring summary
Statistics, team leaders and betting lines
This week's schedule, latest lines and score updates
Ben Goessling's game prediction (Coming soon)
Mark Craig's picks against the spread
Andrew Krammer's opponent scouting report
NFL standings by division and playoff race
Star Tribune on Twitter: Ben Goessling | Mark Craig | Jim Souhan | Andrew Krammer
NFL on Twitter: Vikings | Colts
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Infantino gives FIFA wish list of new and revamped events
A 32-team men's Club World Cup in 2025. A new version of the tournament for women. National teams from different continents playing each other more often between World Cups.
Sports
Column: We could do without 3rd-place game, all these bowls
who cares? — and a tidal wave of unnecessary bowl games gets cranked up — really, who cares? — we're reminded that sports, as great as they can be, have a few things we could definitely do without.
Sports
Live at noon: Follow the Vikings vs. Indianapolis Colts on Gameview
The Vikings are hoping to clinch the NFC North. Tap here for play-by-play and in-game box score, plus scores and previews from around the NFL.
Vikings
Vikings vs. Colts: Rosters, stats, TV/radio, scouting and social media
Here's everything you need to get ready for and follow Saturday afternoon's game between the Vikings and Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Sports
Analysis: Cowboys' Parsons made valid point about MVP debate
Micah Parsons took a lot of heat this week for expressing his opinion about the MVP race.