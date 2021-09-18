The Vikings signed running back Ameer Abdullah to the active roster in advance of Sunday's game in Arizona, also elevating quarterback Sean Mannion from the practice squad for the second straight week.

The team had called both Abdullah and Mannion up from the practice squad before last week's game in Cincinnati, but can only call practice squad players up twice before having to expose them to waivers. The Vikings avoided a possible waivers exposure for Abdullah after this week by signing him to the active roster. They will have to make a similar decision next week on Mannion, who figures to serve as the No. 2 quarterback for the second straight week.

To make room for Abdullah on the active roster, the Vikings cut tight end Brandon Dillon, who played 22 special teams snaps last week but didn't see an offensive snap.

Teams can can call up two players from the practice squad each week. While signing Abdullah — who scored two receiving touchdowns last year — the Vikings used their other practice squad call-up spot for Sunday's game on safety Myles Dorn.