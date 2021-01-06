Quarterback Kirk Cousins was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 405 yards and combining for four touchdowns (one rushing) in the Vikings' 37-35 season finale win.

It's Cousins' sixth-career conference player of the week award, and his second with the Vikings. He also got the recognition this year after a Week 12 win against Carolina.

The Vikings offense ranked fourth in yardage and 11th in points during Cousins' third season in Minnesota, where he was much steadier in the second half of the season after throwing 10 interceptions in the first six games. He threw just three picks the rest of the season as the Vikings went 6-4 and fell short of a playoff spot.

"Kirk had a really good season," coach Mike Zimmer said Tuesday. "Played better [as season progressed], had some big moments in some big games."

The Vikings have seven straight wins against the Lions, and they've emerged from the most recent three victories with NFC players of the week in Cousins, running back Dalvin Cook, and defensive end Danielle Hunter in 2019.