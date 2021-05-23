Goals scored by the Wild in the playoffs: six.

Goals scored by the Wild that actually counted: four.

After having its lead scaled back by a Golden Knights coach's challenge in Game 3, a ruling that made Vegas' comeback a little easier, the Wild again had a tally wiped off the scoreboard during Game 4.

And this time the rewind stung even more.

The Golden Knights blanked the Wild 4-0 on Saturday in front of an announced crowd of 4,500 at Xcel Energy Center to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series and force the Wild into a win-or-get-eliminated Game 5 on Monday night at Vegas.

This is the first time all year the Wild has lost three straight games.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury blocked 35 shots for his 16th career postseason shutout, but it was the one puck that did get behind him that provided his team with a momentum swing.

On the very next shift after the Golden Knights went up 1-0 on a Nicolas Roy end-to-end goal, the Wild answered back on a Joel Eriksson Ek shot through a Marcus Foligno screen at the top of the crease at 10 minutes, 56 seconds into the first period.

Fleury was right behind Foligno when the goal was scored, and Vegas challenged on the grounds of goaltender interference. The NHL determined Foligno impaired Fleury's ability to play his position in the crease and overturned the goal.

The league referenced Rule 69.1, which states goals should be disallowed if an attacking player "impairs the goalkeeper's ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal" through positioning or by contact.

This was the second straight game that the Wild — and Eriksson Ek — had a goal disallowed.

In Game 2, while the Wild was up 2-0, the team's third goal was taken away after the Golden Knights challenged and the play was deemed offside. Vegas eventually rallied, edging the Wild 5-2.

Soon after the score changed back to 1-0, goalie Cam Talbot made a terrific blocker save on Reilly Smith to keep the Wild's deficit at 1 — a stop at the time that looked like a potential game saver.

But in the end, it just prolonged the Golden Knights running away from the Wild.

At 9:08 of the second, Alex Tuch split the Wild defense before deking around Talbot for his third goal in the first round.

Later in the period, Vegas' Zach Whitecloud high-sticked Zach Parise in Parise's return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the previous three playoff games. But not only did the Wild fail to capitalize on the ensuing four-minute power play, the team gave up a shorthanded goal.

Mark Stone scooped up the puck from Matt Dumba after Dumba fell and stuffed a breakaway behind Talbot at 13:41 for his third goal.

The Wild power play finished 0-for-3 and dropped to 0-for-8 in the series. After committing five penalties in Game 3, the Wild put the Golden Knights on the power play just once Saturday and survived the chance.

Vegas' first goal was also a rush goal.

After Nico Sturm took the puck away from Fleury behind the net, the Wild couldn't take advantage of the empty cage and Roy gathered up the puck and hauled it the length of the ice — moving past all five Wild skaters before wiring the puck by Talbot 10:37 of the first period.

The goal marked the first time in the series the Golden Knights opened the scoring, and they also went on to have their first lead after the first period.

Roy also had an empty-net goal with 1:28 to go in the third period. Talbot totaled 14 saves.

Overall, 15 different players have registered at least a point for Vegas in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Wild was shut out for the 11th time in its postseason history.

Fleury has now stopped 112 of 116 shots in the series.