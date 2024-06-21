Minneapolis is transforming into "Gymnastics City USA" from June 21 to 30 as the host of the United States Olympic trials in women's and men's artistic gymnastics; the national championships in rhythmic gymnastics, trampoline, tumbling and acrobatic gymnastics; the USA Gymnastics National Congress and Trade Show, and the USA Gymnastics for All GymFest.

Athletes in three Olympic sports will be competing in Minneapolis: artistic gymnastics (think Simone Biles and Mary Lou Retton), rhythmic gymnastics (think hoops, balls, clubs and ribbons) and trampoline (think flips and twists 30 feet in the air). Acrobatic gymnastics (think Cirque du Soleil) and tumbling will also be on display.

Here's the schedule for the gymnastics events coming June 21-30:

June 21-25: Development-level competition in trampoline and tumbling, rhythmic gymnastics and acrobatics, Minneapolis Convention Center, 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. (Streaming on FlipNow.TV for $7.99 per day.)

June 22-23: Training and rehearsal for elite-level trampoline and tumbling, rhythmic gymnastics and acrobatics, Minneapolis Convention Center, 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

June 24-25: Elite competition in trampoline and tumbling, rhythmic gymnastics and acrobatics, Minneapolis Convention Center, Hall B, 1-10 p.m. (USA Gymnastics YouTube channel)

June 26: Elite finals and awards ceremonies in trampoline, rhythmic gymnastics and acrobatics, Minneapolis Convention Center, Hall B, 1:30-9 p.m. Trampoline Olympic team announced. (USA Gymnastics YouTube channel)

June 26-30: USA Gymnastics for All GymFest, Minneapolis Convention Center. Known as group gymnastics, this event also includes a division for gymnasts with disabilities.

June 27: Day 1, men's gymnastics, U.S. Olympic trials, Target Center, 5:30-8 p.m. (USA Network, Peacock)

June 28: Day 1, women's gymnastics, U.S. Olympic trials, Target Center, 6:30-9 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

June 29: Day 2, men's gymnastics, U.S. Olympic trials, 2-5 p.m. Olympic team announced. (NBC, Peacock)

June 30: Day 2, women's gymnastics, U.S. Olympic trials, 7-10 p.m. Olympic team announced. (NBC, Peacock)

June 28-30: USA Gymnastics National Congress and Trade Show, Minneapolis Convention Center. Attendees can watch educational presentations and demonstrations and visit vendor booths.

Ticket information

All-session tickets for all four days of the Olympic trials remain in the second tier of Target Center, starting at $450. Single-session tickets are available on the secondary market.

All-session tickets for the competitions at the convention center are $120. Day passes range from $37 to $57.

An all-session ticket for GymFest is $60, with day passes available for $15-$20.

Onsite registration for the USA Gymnastics Trade Show costs $300 for members and $400 for nonmembers.