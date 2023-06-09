The Gophers gymnastics team's $15.5 million project for a new practice facility was approved by the University of Minnesota's Board of Regents during Friday's meeting.

The Gophers currently train at the antiquated Peik Gym, which has been proposed for demolition. The new gymnastics facility will be paid for by the athletics department. The project is scheduled to start construction March 2024 and be completed by January 2025.

"A state-of-the-art practice facility has been a goal of our program for the past 20 years and to see it come to fruition is truly an amazing milestone," Gophers gymnastics coach Jenny Hansen said in a statement. "This new facility is absolutely key for the progress of our program and the development of our student-athletes."

Maturi Pavilion will continue to host home gymnastics meets for the Gophers, who finished sixth at the 2022 NCAA women's championships in the final season for standouts Lexy Ramler and Ona Loper.

The Gophers finished third in the Big Ten this season and saw their season end at the NCAA Denver Regional.