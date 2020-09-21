A teenage driver rear-ended a motorcycle on a rural east central Minnesota highway Sunday afternoon, killing both people on the bike.

Jerry McDowell, 66, and Sharon McDowell, 61, were eastbound on Hwy. 48 in Pine County and were slowing to turn onto Flemming Logging Road in Clover Township when they were struck from behind by a teenager driving a pickup, the State Patrol said.

The McDowell’s, both of Pine City, died at the scene of the crash, which was reported just after 1 p.m. Both were wearing helmets, the patrol said.

The identity of the 17-year-old boy was not released. He was not wearing a seat belt, but was not hurt, the patrol said.