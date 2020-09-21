A teenage driver rear-ended a motorcycle on a rural east central Minnesota highway Sunday afternoon, killing both people on the bike.
Jerry McDowell, 66, and Sharon McDowell, 61, were eastbound on Hwy. 48 in Pine County and were slowing to turn onto Flemming Logging Road in Clover Township when they were struck from behind by a teenager driving a pickup, the State Patrol said.
The McDowell’s, both of Pine City, died at the scene of the crash, which was reported just after 1 p.m. Both were wearing helmets, the patrol said.
The identity of the 17-year-old boy was not released. He was not wearing a seat belt, but was not hurt, the patrol said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Federal judge extends deadline for Wisconsin ballots
A federal judge ruled Monday that absentee ballots in battleground Wisconsin can be counted up to six days after the Nov. 3 presidential election as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.
Coronavirus
State's COVID-19 hospital admission rate drops to lowest level in 2 mo.
Key rate of unknown community transmissions of the virus causing COVID-19 increases to 36%
Variety
Minnesota to restart high school football and volleyball
The group that oversees high school sports in Minnesota voted overwhelmingly Monday to restart football and volleyball, after deciding earlier to delay both sports until the spring because of the coronavirus.
Local
Two more lawsuits filed against Minneapolis over injuries caused by police after George Floyd killing
Ethan Marks, 19 and Soren Stevenson, 25, have become friends as they both sue over their injuries.
National
Judge won't reinstate frac sand permit in Monroe County
A judge refused Monday to reinstate a wetlands permit for a $75 million frac sand operation in Monroe County.