The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash near Wadena that killed two people.

A semitrailer truck and another vehicle crashed at Hwy. 71 and 190th Street a few miles north of Wadena at around 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the patrol's website.

The truck driver was not hurt. The two who died were in the other vehicle.

No other details were available Tuesday night.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759