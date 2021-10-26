The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash near Wadena that killed two people.
A semitrailer truck and another vehicle crashed at Hwy. 71 and 190th Street a few miles north of Wadena at around 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the patrol's website.
The truck driver was not hurt. The two who died were in the other vehicle.
No other details were available Tuesday night.
Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759
