Today's Twins game in Detroit against the Tigers has been postponed by bad weather. It will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader on Saturday afternoon that will start at noon.

The teams are next scheduled to play Friday in a game that starts at 5:40 p.m.

Thursday's scheduled pitching matchup of Twins righthander Pablo López (1-1, 2.84) vs. Tigers lefthander Tarik Skubal (1-0, 2.92) now moves to Friday. The likely pitchers for Saturday are Joe Ryan and Bailey Ober for the Twins; and Kenta Maeda and Jack Flaherty for the Tigers.







