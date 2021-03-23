FORT MYERS, Fla. – Alex Kirilloff will not be the Twins' left fielder on Opening Day, the team announced Tuesday by optioning him instead to their alternate training site in St. Paul. Which raises the question: Who will?

The answer might be Brent Rooker, or could be Kyle Garlick, or perhaps Jake Cave. At least two, and perhaps all three of those outfielders are now likely to make the Twins' 26-man roster, and manager Rocco Baldelli figures to keep the position in flux for a while, possibly even including Luis Arraez or Willians Astudillo in the mix.

Finding a left fielder was the Twins' most obvious task of the spring, and Kirilloff, at 23 the organization's top-rated hitting prospect, was considered the favorite for the job, especially after the team showed enough faith in him to call him up for the playoffs and start him in Game 2 against the Astros.

But the former first-round pick has not performed as the team had hoped this spring, having collected only four hits in 31 at-bats, albeit with a double and a long home run, and drawn only one walk.

That .129 average, .182 on-base percentage and .258 slugging percentage has become even more conspicuous in comparison to the strong performance by fellow rookies Rooker and Garlick. Rooker, who appeared in seven games with the Twins last season before being hit by a pitch that broke a bone in his forearm, has batted .391 this spring, and Garlick has displayed impressive power, crushing a team-leading four home runs while hitting .393.

The demotion of Kirilloff figures to sparks speculation that the move is being made in order to keep him from being credited with a full season of experience this season, which would mean he would need to play seven seasons before becoming eligible for free agency, not six. Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey has denied that several times.

"Our goal is to figure out a way to put the best roster together that we think can impact us over the course of a season," Falvey said. "We're out there trying to compete, we're trying to win, and we're going to figure out a way to do that. That's been our focus."

Five others reassigned

In addition to Kirilloff, the Twins also pared their spring roster by reassigning five players to minor-league camp: lefthander Charlie Barnes, righthander Griffin Jax, catcher Caleb Hamilton, outfielder Trevor Larnach and shortstop Royce Lewis, who will miss the entire season after undergoing knee surgery in February.

Pirates beat Twins 1-0

Six Twins pitching prospects, led by Jax, held Pittsburgh to just six hits on Tuesday, five of them harmless singles.

Unfortunately, the sixth one, by Pirates infielder Adam Frazier, cleared the right-field fence, an offensive outburst the Twins couldn't match. Minnesota was limited to three hits and was shut out for the third time this spring, falling 1-0 to Pittsburgh at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.

Pirates starter Chase De Jong retired the first nine hitters he faced, and reduced his spring ERA to 0.77 with 3⅔ shutout innings. The Twins' lone threat came in the sixth inning, when Andrew Romine hit a one-out triple to center field. But Luis Arraez belted a line drive to shortstop Wilmer Difo, who doubled up Romine at third base.

Jax allowed four hits over three innings, but worked out of trouble each time, never allowing a run.

"It was kind of a confidence boost for me. I've never really, in the few games I've gotten to pitch in major league spring training, I've never really gotten to face a legit lineup. And the one today against the Pirates, there were a few names I had never really seen before, but for the most part, there were a lot of guys who are going to contribute to them this season," said Jax, who figures to start the season at Class AAA St. Paul. "For me at least, it was great to get up there and get that confidence, and see those guys and understand that I belong up here, that I can get outs."

Five Twins relievers did the same, but righthander Josh Winder made one critical mistake, leaving a slider on the inside corner, and Frazier hit it out.