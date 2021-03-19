FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins sent pitchers Devin Smeltzer and Shaun Anderson to their alternate training site on Friday.

The moves left them with 49 players in major league camp, including 24 pitchers.

Smeltzer has given up seven runs in four innings in three Grapefruit League outings. The 25-year-old lefthander pitched in 18 games over the past two seasons for the Twins, including seven starts, and is 4-2 with a 4.57 ERA.

Anderson, a 26-year-old righthander, pitched the past two seasons for the Giants and was acquired when the Twins traded LaMonte Wade Jr. for him Feb. 3. A reliever at the University of Florida, he reached the majors in 2019 as a starting pitcher. But after posting a 5.33 ERA in 16 starts, the Giants converted him to the bullpen, and he responded with a 3.52 ERA in 15⅓ innings during the shortened 2020 season, holding batters to a .182 average and 1.43 WHIP.

He has given up five runs in 3.1 innings this spring while appearing in six games.