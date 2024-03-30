KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After hitting a home run in the first inning of the Twins' season opening victory in Kansas City on Thursday, third baseman Royce Lewis will be lost to the team for at least a month.

Lewis suffered a right quad strain running the bases after a third-inning single in the game and, after getting an MRI during Friday's day off, was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday.

Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey said the strain is severe and Lewis will miss at least a month before further evaluation.

Outfielder Austin Martin was recalled from St. Paul to replace Lewis on the roster. Martin has not yet played in the major leagues.

Falvey also said starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani had flexor tendon surgery and will miss the entire season. DeSclafani was picked up in the Jorge Polanco deal from Seattle during the offseason.

The 24-year-old Lewis had his early career interrupted by two knee surgeries. In 71 major league games, the former No. 1 overall pick is hitting .313 with 18 home runs, 11 doubles, 58 RBI, 42 runs scored and a .933 OPS.

Martin played in 10 games for the Twins in spring training, hitting .208. He was the fifth overall pick in the 2020 draft by the Blue Jays, and the Twins acquired him in the José Berríos trade in 2021. He hit .263 with six home runs for the St. Paul Saints last year, and will wear No. 82.