In a make-or-break moment, Brent Rooker came through for the Twins.

Unfortunately for the Twins, though, this was more a game for steady progress than short bursts.

Trailing Kansas City 3-1 and having managed just two hits through the first five innings Sunday, the Twins' Rooker stepped into a bases-loaded situation to smash a two-run double down the left-field line to even the score. But the Royals never lost momentum, slowly building back to a 5-3 victory at Target Field in front of an announced crowd of 19,496. Kansas City took the series 2-1.

Twins starter Bailey Ober looked unsettled through his first six batters, allowing Whit Merrifield a leadoff double and Nicky Lopez a single before Salvador Perez' sacrifice fly brought Merrifield home for the early 1-0 lead.

Ober then gave up a lasered home run to Aldaberto Mondesi to start the second inning but went on to strike out the next three batters to end the inning. He retired nine consecutive batters through the second and third innings but saw his form waver in the fifth. He placed runners on second and third before making way for Jovani Moran to make his major league debut.

The lefthander gave up an RBI double to Merrifield, his first MLB hitter. He loaded the bases in the sixth inning, giving up a single to Andrew Benintendi and walks to Ryan O'Hearn and Kyle Isbel. But reliever Ralph Garza Jr., was able to step in to sneak the Twins out of that jam.

The Twins made their offensive push in the sixth against fading Royals starter Kris Bubic. Byron Buxton and Rob Refsnyder hit back-to-back singles to lead-off the inning, and Josh Donaldson walked ahead of Rooker's line drive.

In the eighth inning, though, the Royals took advantage of Jorge Alcala, with Benintendi nabbing a base hit and Carlos Santana walking before Mondesi sacrifice advanced them both to scoring position. Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers managed to tag out Benintendi to put runners on first and third, but Isbel hit an RBI single to regain his team's lead.

Luis Arraez reached base on a fielding error from Mondesi in the bottom of the eighth, another Donaldson walk following. But Miguel Sano hit into a double play to end that comeback threat.

In the ninth, Merrifield continued his dominance at the plate, hitting another leadoff single against reliever Juan Minaya. He advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Lopez and to third from Perez' single. Benintendi then hit a sacrifice fly to widen the Royals' lead.

BOXSCORE: Kansas City 5, Twins 3