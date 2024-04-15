Three-game series at Camden Yards

All games on BSN, 830 AM and 102.9 FM

Monday, 5:35 p.m.: RHP Louie Varland (0-2, 9.00 ERA) vs. LHP Cole Irvin (0-1, 8.10)

Tuesday, 5:35 p.m.: RHP Chris Paddack (0-0, 4.15 ERA) vs. RHP Grayson Rodriguez (2-0, 2.50)

Wednesday, 12:05 p.m.: RHP Pablo López (1-2, 4.86 ERA) vs. RHP Tyler Wells (0-2, 5.87)

Twins update: They are 6-8 after splitting a four-game series with the Tigers in Detroit. The Tigers rallied for a 4-3 victory in the series finale on Sunday. … The Twins were 2-4 against the Orioles last season. They won two of three in Baltimore as López pitched the Twins to 8-1 victory in the series opener on June 30. A week later, the Orioles swept a three-game series at Target Field, outscoring the Twins 24-5. … Ryan Jeffers is 7-for-18 with two home runs and five RBI in his past five games. … Paddack is 2-0 with a 1.69 ERA in two career starts against the Orioles. He pitched the Twins past the Orioles 2-1 on May 2, 2022, in Baltimore. … Varland will be facing the Orioles for the first time.

Orioles update: The Orioles (9-6) rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday in Baltimore to avoid a series sweep by the Brewers. The Orioles have come from behind in seven of their nine victories, the most in MLB this season. … Rookie 2B Jackson Holliday, who made his major league debut on April 10, got his first hit Sunday to end an 0-for-13 slump. Holliday, 20, the son of former major leaguer Matt Holliday, was the first player selected in the 2022 MLB draft. He is the second youngest player in MLB (behind Milwaukee's Jackson Chourio). … LF Colton Cowser, the Orioles' first-round pick in 2021, is hitting .441 with four home runs and 13 RBI in 14 games. … RHP Kyle Bradish (right UCL sprain) and LHP John Means (left forearm strain) are on rehab assignments.







