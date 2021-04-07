Where can you park?

You can park everywhere. The Twins and the City of Minneapolis have teamed up for discounted parking at all home games during the 2021 season in the A/B and Hawthorne ramps, which connect to Target Field. The cost for the A/B ramps is $12 and the Hawthorne ramp is $10. On top of that you can reserve a parking space ahead of time through this website. You can also always park in the meters, which are all around the ballpark. And Metro Transit lines recently started running at higher capacities and serve Target Field.

What can you bring?

You can still bring personal items to the ballgame, you just have to get creative in how you bring them, because personal bags will be strictly limited. Medically necessary bags will be allowed inside the stadium, but other than that only small clutch purses (9 inches x 5 inches) will be allowed. You can still bring water into the game, as long as it is in a container under 32 ounces, and no outside food is allowed.

Where's your ticket?

Your ticket is on your phone via the MLB Ballpark app. Screenshots and printed-out digital tickets — which were common in the past for contactless scanning — are not allowed. The only way into Target Field is via the MLB app. In an effort to promote a smooth queue into the stadium, the Twins are asking fans to have their tickets pulled up, and that each individual attending the game has their ticket on their phone — as opposed to one person having all the tickets on their phone for multiple scans. And, of course, have that phone charged prior to arrival.

How are you paying?

Without cash. Paper money will not be accepted anywhere inside Target Field. Using that same MLB Ballpark app, you will be able to pay for concessions and apparel at locations throughout the concourses, which will create a more contactless atmosphere that may take some getting used to. The Twins are giving season ticket holders an incentive to use the app, giving 10% off all digital purchases. If you want to use cash, a "reverse ATM" is available to you.

Wait, what is a reverse ATM?

It's a machine that you put cash into it and get a card back with the amount you deposited. You can use that card throughout the stadium. The only caveat worth noting is that the only place that card can be used is Target Field, but it can be used throughout the season over multiple games.

Will Target Field be clean?

It will be incredibly clean. The Twins have implemented a stadium cleanliness plan according to the 3M Clean & Protect Certified Badge Program. That program means that high contact areas will be cleaned, disinfected and sanitized. Partitions will separate staff and guests at point-of-sale locations, and hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout Target Field. You can still go into the bars and restaurants throughout the stadium, but expect to have staff implementing capacity restrictions and social distancing measures in accordance with Minnesota Department of Health guidelines.

Will it be safe?

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office and Target Field event security will be on-hand to provide a safe environment during Twins games. The team will have "directors" outside the ticket center and the gates to help guide fans into and out of the stadium before and after games. The return of upwards of 10,000 fans to Minneapolis at Target Field and Target Center has been a coordinated effort between the teams, the city of Minneapolis, the Minneapolis Downtown Council, community leaders and multiple law enforcement agencies.