LOS ANGELES – A switch-hitting shortstop who was raised by a baseball coach — the Twins couldn't resist that résumé on Sunday. And that's before you consider how accomplished Brooks Lee is with the bat.

The Twins used the No. 8 pick in the Major League Baseball amateur draft to choose the 21-year-old Cal Poly infielder, who was the 2021 Big West Player of the Year and hit .357 in 2022. Lee also contributed 41 extra-base hits, including 15 home runs, for the Mustangs.

Lee had been expected to be drafted among the top five players, but surprisingly fell to the Twins, who utilized their highest draft pick since taking another California shortstop, Royce Lewis, with the No. 1 pick in 2017. Lee is in line for a big bonus when he signs; slot value for the No. 8 pick is $5.439 million.

Lee missed nearly all of the 2020 season after undergoing hamstring and knee surgery but batted .342 with a .626 slugging percentage for his father's Cal Poly team the following season to take top honors in his conference. He excels at making contact, having struck out only 28 times while drawing 46 walks last season.

At 6-foot-2, many scouts believe Lee will eventually move to third base, but his glove is respected at shortstop.

The Twins will make two other selections on Sunday, with the 48th and 68 picks. The 20-round draft continues Monday and Tuesday.