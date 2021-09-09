CLEVELAND – And on the fifth day, Twins reliever Alexander Colome finally got some rest.

A closer unsuccessful and called upon sporadically at season's start on Tuesday in Cleveland worked the ninth inning for a fourth consecutive day. He earned his third consecutive save doing so.

Nobody in the big leagues has more saves than Colome's 12 since July 31. Included are six in his past seven appearances, somewhat sudden success that he attributes to consistent work.

He was sent back out there Tuesday and allowed one hit among the four batters he faced while collecting his 13th save this season.

Colome is one of only two pitchers in the majors this season who have pitched four consecutive days.

"I wasn't surprised," he said. "They know I come doing my job. I'm feeling great and when they know I'm feeling that way, I'm ready for whatever they need me."

Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson said Colome's pitch count recently and the pop his arm showed in some play-catch before Tuesday's game convinced him Colome could go again.

Colome got Wednesday night off, even though he had called himself ready to pitch a fifth consecutive day. Tyler Duffey pitched the ninth and earned a save in the Twins' 3-0 victory.

"Since I've become a reliever, that's what I know how to do," Colome said in Spanish through the team's interpreter. "I try to get the three outs. That's my job. I know how to do that. I've been doing it for a long time and I'm grateful when they need me and trust me to get those three outs at the end of the game."

He's 32 and in his ninth big-league season with his fourth team.

"This isn't a rookie," Johnson said. "This is a guy who has been around and done it a long time."

Johnson said he has told Colome all season that he doesn't know how good he is and how good his pitches are. Johnson credits Colome's recent form to location maps that show he's throwing pitches low in the hitting zone.

"I don't need that that much," Colome said "He does tell me often, since the beginning of the season. But I think it's for me to keep my confidence, trust myself. I know I can do my job and how good I am. It helps that he does it, but I don't really need that constant reminder."

Decisions, decisions

Colome's 2022 contract has a mutual option that the Twins can exercise for $5.5 million or pay a $1.2 buyout. If the Twins pick it up, Colome can decline and become a free agent.

"I would like to come back," he said. "I have a good relationship with my teammates. I have a good relationship and communications with the coaching staff. I like it here. But at the same time, that is a business decision the team will have to decide."

Something good

Rookie pitcher Joe Ryan made his second big-league start memorable after he was acquired from Tampa Bay in a deal that sent away veteran slugger Nelson Cruz in July.

"A talented pitcher," Rays coach Kevin Cash said. "I was excited when he got called up. Fast, change-up, slider. He's a guy who has just kind of has coasted through the minor leagues. Sometimes you have to give up something good to get something good."

The Rays gave up a U.S. Olympian and promising prospect for a 41-year-old presence who could help the Rays win a World Series next month.

"Good pitching is always hard to give up," Cash said.

Not so far away

Johnson talked to manager Rocco Baldelli —back home in Minneapolis until Friday on paternity leave —after Tuesday's game and was to do so after Wednesday's as well.

"Obviously, I want him to enjoy his baby girl but, I mean, there are a couple things that he and I need to discuss after every game," Johnson said. "I didn't call him after Monday's game, but yeah, we texted today."