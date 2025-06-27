Wires

Trump says he expects Iran to open itself to international inspection to verify it doesn't restart its nuclear program.

The Associated Press
June 27, 2025 at 4:22PM

WASHINGTON — Trump says he expects Iran to open itself to international inspection to verify it doesn't restart its nuclear program.

The Associated Press

Wires

