FORT MYERS, Fla. — Trevor Larnach blasted a three-run home run in the fifth inning to highlight the Twins' 10-4 victory over the Red Sox on Wednesday at JetBlue Park.

Ese momento cuando el ESTACAZO de @trevorlarnach se escucha en Minnesota. 😏#VamosTwins pic.twitter.com/I555ESD1UO — Los Twins (@twinsbeisbol) March 23, 2022

Josh Winder, one of the Twins' top pitching prospects, started and went two innings, allowing two hits and one walk but striking out three. Winder ended last season in July thanks to a right shoulder impingement after ascending from Double-A Wichita to Triple-A St. Paul earlier that year.

The 25-year-old has a 2.82 career ERA after three seasons in the minors.

"He could impact us early this year," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said of Winder's MLB potential. "... He's put himself in a really good position to pitch in the big leagues. But really, we don't want to complicate it and throw too many variables into the conversation. We just want him to focus on his next outing."

Max Kepler, Gio Urshela and Ryan Jeffers singled to start the fifth inning to account for the first run, then Larnach stepped up to smack his homer to right center field for a 4-0 lead.

Boston's Rafael Devers hit a solo homer in the sixth inning for the Red Sox. Ryan Fitzgerald followed with a three-run homer in the seventh to tie the game.

The Twins scored six times in the eighth inning, getting a two-run double from Derek Fisher, an RBI double from Dennis Ortega, a two-run single from Nick Gordon and a sacrifice fly from Jose Miranda.

The Twins are 2-4 in the Grapefruit League and play host to the Rays on Thursday.