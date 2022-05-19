Introduction: We've spent the last few days debating two big decisions by the Twins: Limiting Byron Buxton's workload to 100 (or a few more) games this season and sending promising rookie shortstop Royce Lewis back to the minors. While these are good fodder for discussion, we also shouldn't let those narratives overtake the whole conversation. This is a first-place team on pace to win 94 games.

8:00: Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan joins the show to help break down an interesting offseason for the Wild. Is there any chance of keeping Kevin Fiala? Is Marc-Andre Fleury really an option in goal next season? And how can the team hope to improve its special teams considering it doesn't have much payroll flexibility?

26:00: Minnesota United equalized late to salvage a tie against the LA Galaxy, but problems finishing chances persisted ... the Wolves might have a change at the top of their organizational structure.

