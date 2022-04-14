Tom McCarthy, an All-Star left winger who played seven seasons for the North Stars but whose life story was defined by redemption after serving jail time, died Wednesday.

He was 61.

The death was announced by the last team for whom McCarthy was head coach, the Espanola Express of the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League. He was in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, when he died of heart-related issues.

McCarthy, a Toronto native, was a first-round pick (10th overall) in 1979 by the North Stars and jumped right to the NHL. He had 146 goals in seven seasons in Minnesota, including 39 in 1983-84 when he was chosen for the All-Star Game. He was was traded to Boston in 1986 for two draft picks and had 32 goals for the Bruins that season.

The McCarthy family had a popular fish and chips restaurant in the Twin Cities during his tenure with the Stars.

Six years after McCarthy's injury-marred hockey career ended, in 1994, he was arrested and ultimately sentenced to more than five years in prison for driving a truck full of marijuana from California to Minnesota.

After his release, he devoted much of his time to helping teenagers, coaching hockey in Canada.

At the North Stars' alumni game at Target Field in 2016 he told the Star Tribune's Michael Russo that he started organized hockey games while in prison, telling officials, "I'm not putting a weapon in their hand. I'll be the ref, the player, the organizer. I'll do everything. He said, 'One bit of trouble and it's gone.' That never happened."

With that, McCarthy discovered his future.

"Teaching life skills to kids, and we use hockey as a venue," he said. "I teach accountability, responsibility. I think that's why I was put here on Earth and ultimately what gives me satisfaction. You're always good inside, but unfortunately some people get drawn into doing bad things."

McCarthy was a head coach for three different teams in Ontario junior leagues, and also coached briefly in Romania.