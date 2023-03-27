IMPACT PLAYER: Kyle Anderson, Wolves
His fifth steal set up Karl-Anthony Towns for a go-ahead three with 11 seconds to go. Anderson also had 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Go-ahead fourth-quarter threes for Towns, who struggled shooting most of the night.
12 Consecutive losses for the Wolves at Golden State, spanning two cities across the San Francisco Bay, before this victory.
5 Fourth-quarter turnovers for the Warriors, leading to 11 Wolves points.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Kings set franchise record with point in 12th straight game
Viktor Arvidsson had two goals for the second straight game, Adrian Kempe also scored twice and the Los Angeles Kings extended their point streak to a franchise-record 12 games in a 7-6 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday night.
Sports
Timberwolves take on the Kings, seek 4th straight victory
Minnesota Timberwolves (38-37, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (45-29, third in the Western Conference)
Sports
Top prospect Volpe, 21, wins Yankees' starting shortstop job
Anthony Volpe grew up watching Derek Jeter star at shortstop for the New York Yankees.
Wolves
Towns comes to Wolves' rescue again, hits late three to tip Warriors
A steal by Kyle Anderson led to Karl-Anthony Towns' clutch shot with 9.9 seconds late, allowing the Wolves to end a 12-game losing streak to the Warriors on the road.
Sports
Clark leads Iowa to first Final Four since 1993
Caitlin Clark put on quite a show, having one of the greatest performances in NCAA Tournament history to help Iowa end a 30-year Final Four drought.