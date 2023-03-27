Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER: Kyle Anderson, Wolves

His fifth steal set up Karl-Anthony Towns for a go-ahead three with 11 seconds to go. Anderson also had 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Go-ahead fourth-quarter threes for Towns, who struggled shooting most of the night.

12 Consecutive losses for the Wolves at Golden State, spanning two cities across the San Francisco Bay, before this victory.

5 Fourth-quarter turnovers for the Warriors, leading to 11 Wolves points.