Thunder, Nuggets square off with series tied 2-2

Denver Nuggets (50-32, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14, first in the Western Conference)
Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -10.5; over/under is 220.5
WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 2-2
BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets visit the Oklahoma City Thunder for game five of the Western Conference second round with the series tied 2-2. The Thunder defeated the Nuggets 92-87 in the last matchup on Sunday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 25 points, and Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 27.
The Thunder are 39-13 against conference opponents. Oklahoma City ranks sixth in the league averaging 14.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.4% from downtown. Isaiah Joe leads the team averaging 2.6 makes while shooting 41.2% from 3-point range.
The Nuggets are 8-8 against opponents from the Northwest Division. Denver ranks fourth in the league with 45.7 rebounds per game. Jokic leads the Nuggets with 12.7.
The Thunder average 120.5 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 116.9 the Nuggets give up. The Nuggets are shooting 50.6% from the field, 7.0% higher than the 43.6% the Thunder's opponents have shot this season.