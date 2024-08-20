The new college football: ‘Tell your agent to quit calling us and asking for more money’

“The good news is, the next five months we can just play football. There’s no negotiating now. The portal’s over. All the negotiation’s history. Now we’re playing football,” Gundy said recently. “The business side of what we do now — we have to have those conversations with [the players]. Tell your agent to quit calling us and asking for more money. It’s non-negotiable now. It’ll start again in December. So now we’re able to direct ourselves just in football, and that part is fun.”