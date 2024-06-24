Former Minnesota Wild player Stephane Veilleux suffered serious injuries from a traffic crash and remained hospitalized Monday in the Twin Cities.

The two-vehicle collision occurred Wednesday, according to an online fund-raising campaign started in an effort to help the 42-year-old with expenses related to the crash.

Veilleux continues to recover at HCMC and was in satisfactory condition as of Monday, a hospital spokeswoman said.

The head of the online fundraiser, Greg Hoffmann, posted that the collision at first "didn't seem like much more than a typical fender bender, but it quickly escalated when Steph began to have severe pain in his neck and was taken to HCMC."

Hoffmann said medical personnel found that Veilleux suffered a fracture to the top vertebrae in his spine. Hoffmann said Veilleux was put in a halo vest to immobilize his spine, which he is expected to wear for the next three months.

There is no word yet on where the crash occurred or its circumstances.

The Wild drafted Veilleux in 2001, and the forward played most of his 506-game NHL career with Minnesota until his retirement after the 2014-15 season.

After his playing days ended, Veilleux remained in the Twin Cities and is active in hockey as an off-season youth trainer and through the Little Wild Program, which does community outreach for the NHL franchise.



