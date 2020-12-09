A State Patrol helicopter hovered over south Minneapolis much of the day Wednesday, prompting people to wonder what was going on.
Responding to inquiries, police spokesman John Elder said Minneapolis police requested the State Patrol's help for an investigation.
Elder said he couldn't share details, but that there was no threat to the public.
He didn't expect the helicopter to be in the air in the evening.
