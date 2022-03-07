Princeton’s Tyler Wells ran his high school record to 125-1 in winning the 132-pound division in Class 2A wrestling.

TYLER WELLS

Princeton • wrestling

Wells set a lofty goal when he started his high school career as a Tigers freshman. It was to exit without losing a match.

That possibility went by the wayside last season. So he's working on the next-best thing: losing only once in high school.

The junior garnered his third consecutive individual wrestling state championship, winning the Class 2A 132-pound division. It marked his second unblemished season of 47-0 and ran his career record to 125-1.

"Just when you think he is at the top of his game he elevates it to another level," Princeton coach Brian Hellman said. "This is a testament to his attitude of being the most dominating wrestler out there."

That one loss, a two-point setback to Caleb Thoennes of St. Michael-Albertville, keeps Wells focused.

"That match still makes me mad," Wells said. "I thought I was going to win. I didn't prepare for that match the right way.

"I hate losing. I have to keep improving and drive myself to get better every day."

TAYLOR WOODSON

Hopkins • basketball

The junior forward is part of Hopkins' talented, balanced offensive attack. She has four consecutive 20-point outings and has raised her scoring average to 15.2 points per game for the Class 4A, No. 1-ranked Royals (22-1). She is in the top 10 in career scoring and rebounding at the school.

JORE VOLK

Lakeville North • wrestling

Volk wrapped up his prep career very fittingly, with a third individual wrestling state championship. The senior beat Anoka junior Eli Paulson 5-3 in the Class 3A 132-pound finals after winning his first three matches by technical fall. He is headed to the University of Wyoming.

OLIVIA OLSON

Benilde-St. Margaret's • basketball

Olson continues to elevate her game. The sophomore guard has scored at least 20 points — with three 30-point performances — in 12 of her past 13 games and has the Red Knights (22-6) one win away from advancing to the Class 3A state tournament.

CHARLIE CROSBY

Breck/Blake • swimming

Crosby concluded a stellar career in spectacular fashion. The senior set two state records regardless of class in the 50-yard freestyle in 19.57 seconds and 100 backstroke in 46.41. He also swam the opening leg on Breck/Blake's Class 1A record-setting 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams.

CHARLI RAYMOND

Simley • wrestling

The seventh-grader became the first girl to win a match and capped it off by winning the first girls' state championship at 100 pounds in the inaugural Minnesota State High School League-sanctioned girls' wrestling state tournament.

LOGAN KINSEY

Spring Lake Park • basketball

Kinsey turned in the best performance of his career in an 83-65 victory over Champlin Park in a Northwest Suburban Conference matchup. The senior forward scored a career-high 33 points on 15-for-22 shooting, pulled down 18 rebounds and dished out six assists.

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.