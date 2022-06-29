The spring prep seasons are marked by sports with an individual bent, in which athletes compete for their own championships. Tap on the names to meet Metro Athletes of the Year in six such sports.
High Schools
Super Six: Meet the Metro Athletes of the Year in spring individual sports
Two golf champions, two track and field standouts and two players who dominate with a racket fill out the list of our top spring-season athletes.
Sports
Parker's 25 points, 11 rebounds lead Chicago past Sun 91-83
Candace Parker had a season-high 25 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, Kahleah Copper scored 15 points and Chicago beat the Connecticut Sun 91-83 on Wednesday for the Sky's fourth straight victory.
High Schools
HaNeul Jeong-McDonell, with one final push, is the Metro Badminton Player of the Year
The St. Paul Highland Park senior had watched others savor titles, until she claimed one, and now two, for herself.
Sports
Live at 6 p.m.: Follow tonight's Twins vs. Guardians action on Gameview
The is the fourth of a five-game series in Cleveland. Tap here for pitch-by-pitch updates, the in-game box score and scores from around MLB.
Sports
Williams, Calhoun among coaches headed to college hoops Hall
Roy Williams and Jim Calhoun will join John Beilein and Lon Kruger in a star-studded cast of coaches who will be inducted into the National College Basketball Hall of Fame in November.