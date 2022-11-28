Meet the 2022 Star Tribune All-Metro Offense. Here are the first-team selections, followed by the second-team choices. For the All-Metro Defense, go here. And to read about the 2022 Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year, go here.
LINEMEN
John-Paul "JP" Johnson, sr., Mahtomedi
A bit undersized at 6-3, 221-pounds, he makes up for it by being the best athlete on the line. His footspeed and exceptional strength helped open holes for Corey Bohmert and the rest of the Zephyrs backs. Gets on opponents quickly and controls them with his relentless motor.
Greg Johnson, sr., Prior Lake
The 6-6, 305-pound lineman is an old-school physical beast who plays with a nasty streak and delights in pounding on defenders, Said one coach: "He doesn't try to block you, he tries to legally destroy you." Good, strong initial punch. Committed to the Gophers.
Jack Liwienski, sr., Minnetonka
A natural at center, combining the strength needed to anchor the line, the agility to get to the second level and the intelligence to run the offensive line. The son of former Viking Chris Liwienski, he's had a lifetime of training. Committed to North Dakota.
Noah Lindsay, sr., Rosemount
Called by one coach whose team played a top-flight schedule the "second-best offensive lineman we faced all year." At 6-2 and 284 pounds, he play with a wide base and low center of gravity and doesn't give ground. Can play both guard and center.
Joey Zach, sr., Eden Prairie
The 6-3, 250-pound guard is a relentless worker who plays fast and rarely misses an assignment. Agile and fleet, with excellent footwork. He cleans up holes, delivers a blow, follows through on blocks and plays with a low pad level. Committed to Winona State.
QUARTERBACK
Jacob Kilzer, sr., Maple Grove
A strong-armed, accurate thrower who became a dual threat this season. Can buy time with his legs if looking to pass, but also carried the Crimson with his Josh Allen-like ability to pick up yards in chunks on the ground. Passed for 1,222 yards and 12 touchdowns and ran for 1,228 yards and 18 scores. Uncommitted.
RUNNING BACK
Carson Hansen, sr., Lakeville South
An amalgam of power and speed — the 6-1, 200-pounder has 4.45 speed and a devastating stiff-arm — Hansen is remindful of former Patriots back Craig James. Smart, instinctively knows when to run and when to wait for his blockers. Rushed for 4,455 career yards and 57 TDs. Bound for Iowa State.
Corey Bohmert, sr., Mahtomedi
Deceptively strong, the 5-10, 177 pounder is blessed with the intangibles that make a successful running back: Excellent vision and anticipation, the ability to cut at top speed, acceleration, never taking a direct hit, forward lean. Ran for 2,338 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Max McEnelly, sr., Waconia
Bruising and swift, the 5-10, 200-pounder ran over and through opposing defenses for 1,846 yards and an astonishing 31 touchdowns this year. Went over 200 yards four times, with a high of 272. He's done with football, however, having committed to the Gophers for wrestling.
RECEIVERS
Brady Anderson, sr., Edina
A dynamic natural athlete with the instincts and speed to go the distance, whether as a running back or a wide receiver. A 6-1, 210-pounder who runs a 4.52 40-yard dash, runs away from defenders and routinely makes contested catches in traffic. Had 1,052 total yards, nine TDs. Uncommitted.
KhiJohnn Cummings-Coleman, jr., Coon Rapids
An explosive and elusive 6-1, 180 pounder who burst onto the prep scene this season. Pressures defenses turning short pass receptions into big plays. Caught 57 passes for 962 yards and 11 touchdowns. Has offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas and the Gophers.
ATHLETE
Cade Osterman, sr., Elk River
A difference maker who, in addition to deftly guiding the Elks' Power-T offense to 419 yards rushing per game, became the first quarterback to lead the team in rushing with 1,383 yards and 19 touchdowns. Passed for 515 yards and eight TDs to boot. Uncommitted.
SECOND TEAM
Quarterback
- Max Shikenjanski, sr., Stillwater
Running Backs
- Jadon Hellerud, sr., Shakopee
- Tate Link, sr., Dassel-Cokato
- Gavin Nelson, sr, Simley
- Anthony Powell, sr., Rogers
- Caden Spence, sr., Zimmerman
- Maxwell Woods, jr., Chanhassen
Receivers
- Rayshaun Brakes, sr., White Bear Lake
- Sam Musungu, sr., Andover
- Eli Paulson, sr., Anoka
Offensive line
- Grant Chapman, sr., Anoka
- Hunter Gerber, sr., Maple Grove
- Hunter Nething, sr., Elk River
- Myint Thu, sr., Harding/Humboldt
- Jerome Williams, sr., Osseo
- Magnus Wright, sr., Champlin Park
Athlete
- Westin Hoyt, sr., Forest Lake
- Joey Krouse, sr., Prior Lake
- Zashon Rich, jr., Minneapolis North
How they were selected
The Star Tribune's All-Metro teams and Metro Player of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with coaches and staff observations.