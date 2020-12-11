A 57-year-old mother and grandmother who was the victim of a hit-and-run last week in St. Paul's North End neighborhood remains hospitalized in critical condition while authorities continue to search for the minivan driver involved in the crash.

Carolyn Edwards on Thursday was in a coma and recovering from internal injuries sustained when she was hit about 8:30 p.m. Dec. 1 while walking near the intersection of Rice and Milford streets, St. Paul police said.

The driver got out of his silver minivan, asked Edwards if she was OK and then got back in his vehicle and drove away, leaving Edwards lying in the street, police said.

Using witness statements, police say the driver was a Black man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and wearing a green and black hat.

Investigators have canvassed the area, interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance video, a statement from St. Paul police said.

Police say the vehicle may be a Dodge minivan, and its front passenger side tire was missing a hubcap. The minivan may also be missing part or all of its front bumper and may have sustained windshield or other front-end damage.

Edwards is a loving mother and grandmother who likes to spend time with her family, according to a GoFundMe set up to raise money to cover medical expenses. She likes to listen to R&B soul, drink a small glass of wine and go to the casino and nail shop, the posting said.

Police say there was a person at a bus stop on the night Edwards was struck, and that person may have spoken to the minivan driver. Police would like to speak with that person, or anyone else who might have information.

Tips can be called into 651-266-5721.

