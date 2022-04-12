A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion that he fatally shot a man more than two months ago as the victim sat in his pickup truck outside his St. Paul home, police said Tuesday.

The suspect, who is from St. Paul, was arrested Monday but has yet to be charged in the shooting of James J. King Sr., in the 200 block of Front Avenue about 9:45 a.m. on Feb. 9. King died on March 1 from a gunshot to the head.

While a murder charge was pending, and the Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged, the same man was also charged Monday in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree assault and drive-by shooting after firing at and wounding a driver on the Earl Street overpass in St. Paul on Feb. 13.

Authorities have yet to offer a motive in both shootings.

According to the drive-by shooting criminal complaint:

A 45-year-old man driving his family to church was shot in the arm. He suspected the gunfire came from someone in another vehicle.

Surveillance video from the area revealed that the gunfire came from a minivan that was abandoned on Phalen Boulevard that afternoon. An officer identified the murder suspect and another man, Delaquay Williams, getting out of the minivan and leaving the vehicle in the middle of the road.

Williams, 27, of St. Paul, was arrested and charged with second-degree intentional murder on allegations that he shot Regis A. Jones, 31, of St. Paul, who was shot in the head and died on March 3 in the 600 block of Blair Avenue.

Officers found fingerprints on the minivan from the suspect in King's death and from Williams. The two "are inseparable and very good friends," the complaint read.