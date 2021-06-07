A St. Cloud police officer suffered minor injuries Sunday morning after a woman suspected of drunken driving hit the squad car head-on the south side of St. Cloud.

The on-duty officer was driving a marked squad car in the 3200 block of Stearns County Road 74, just north of 33rd Street South, when he saw a minivan driving toward him in the wrong lane, according to Waite Park Police Chief David Bentrud, who said Waite Park police assisted with the investigation of the crash.

The St. Cloud officer, who Bentrud did not name, swerved to avoid a collision; at the same time, the driver of the minivan swerved back into their lane and struck the squad.

Waite Park officers were dispatched to the scene just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Both drivers were taken to St. Cloud Hospital for evaluation. The officer suffered minor injuries and was released; the driver of the minivan had injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

The minivan driver, a 20-year-old woman from Waite Park, is suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol and could face charges related to criminal vehicular operation and DWI, according to Bentrud. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects until they are charged.

Both vehicles sustained extensive front-end damage.

Jenny Berg • 612-673-7299

Twitter: @bergjenny