ROCHESTER — Cable giant Spectrum plans to close one of its offices here later this summer, the company told employees Wednesday.

Company spokesperson Jay Saunders confirmed Spectrum's call center off of Bandel Road NW will close Aug. 15. About 300 employees work at that office, but Saunders said it's unclear how many staff would be impacted as Spectrum plans to offer relocation benefits to eligible workers interested in working at other call centers across the country.

He cited ongoing industry conditions for the closure.

"Spectrum continues to invest in its network, technology and employees to deliver an exceptional customer experience," Saunders said in a statement. "Our call center operations are a critical part of that experience, in which we invest and evolve to meet the changing needs of our customers."

Spectrum will offer severance pay to employees without a job once the call center shutters.

The Bandel Road call center is one of two offices Spectrum has in Rochester — the other is located off of 19th Street NW.

The move comes as cable giants like Spectrum, owned by Connecticut-based telecom company Charter Communications, struggle to compete against online streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu or Max.

Charter Communications reported losing about 405,000 cable customers during the first quarter of 2024 according to its latest financial report. The company serves a little over 13.7 million cable customers as of March 31, down from close to 15 million customers during the same time last year.