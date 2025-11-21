Olson’s Cheers & Jeers: From 9/11 to Annunciation, cheers to this family’s legacy of heroism

Within the past year, yours truly had to show up in person at Driver and Vehicle Services sites twice for a new license. (Lost one and then needed a renewal months later.) I went to two busy St. Paul locations. They were crowded, but the staff was polite and exceedingly efficient. My wait time was so short I was unable to finish my daily word games on my phone. In both instances, my replacement license arrived in my mailbox within two weeks. Not on my watch will anyone be allowed to speak ill of driver services. A sincere thank you to these hardworking state employees who do their part to keep our identities secure and our roads safe.